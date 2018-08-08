Ambassador of Pakistan to KSA appreciates Saudi govt for excellent Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham bin Saddique, appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for excellent arrangements for Hajjaj in a meeting with Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, at his office in Makkah.

Pakistan’s Director General for Hajj Mission, Sajid Yousafani, was also accompanying the envoy, said a press release on Wednesday.

The ambassador also discussed, with the Saudi minister, matters specific to Pakistani Hajjaj and the increase in Pakistani pilgrims’ quota in accordance with recent census in Pakistan.

The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah told the ambassador that the Saudi government was working tirelessly to upgrade facilities for Hajjaj.

He also shared the intention of the Saudi government to increase accommodation in Mina by using new innovations and technologies. Saudi Civil Defence was already evaluating the feasibility and security aspects of the Mina project.

Khan Hasham commended the Saudi government’s new “Road to Makkah” project and proposed to initiate it from Pakistan, upon which, Dr. Saleh expressed interest in the former’s proposal.

The road to Makkah project envisages completion of all immigration requirements at airport of origin, saving precious time and energies of the Hujjaj as well as those facilitating them.