Ambassador of Morocco calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Aug 4 (APP): The Ambassador of Morocco, Muhammad

Karmmoune called on the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Friday,

matters pertaining to trade, commerce, investment, setting up of

new industries, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as

bilateral relations between the two countries came up for discussion

at the meeting held at the Governor House.

Muhammad Zubair said that owing to the bilateral ties between

Pakistan and Morocco not only the governments but also the people of

the two countries are benefitting.

He stated that the relations between the two countries at the

governmental as well as the peoples’ level are growing with the

passage of time.

The envoy was of the view that the Moroccan investors can not

only come up with investments in Karachi but also in CPEC project also

in which the participation of other countries is being ensured.

Governor Sindh said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan

and with the restoration of law and order the foreign investment is on

the increase.

He also referred to the development projects being undertaken in

the metropolis.

The Moroccan envoy also spoke of close friendly ties between

Morocco and Pakistan.