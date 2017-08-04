KARACHI, Aug 4 (APP): The Ambassador of Morocco, Muhammad
Karmmoune called on the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Friday,
matters pertaining to trade, commerce, investment, setting up of
new industries, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as
bilateral relations between the two countries came up for discussion
at the meeting held at the Governor House.
Muhammad Zubair said that owing to the bilateral ties between
Pakistan and Morocco not only the governments but also the people of
the two countries are benefitting.
He stated that the relations between the two countries at the
governmental as well as the peoples’ level are growing with the
passage of time.
The envoy was of the view that the Moroccan investors can not
only come up with investments in Karachi but also in CPEC project also
in which the participation of other countries is being ensured.
Governor Sindh said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan
and with the restoration of law and order the foreign investment is on
the increase.
He also referred to the development projects being undertaken in
the metropolis.
The Moroccan envoy also spoke of close friendly ties between
Morocco and Pakistan.
Ambassador of Morocco calls on Governor Sindh
