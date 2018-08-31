Ambassador Nawaf reiterates commitment to play role in further strengthening ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Bin Al Malkiy on Friday reiterated the commitment to play role in further strengthening the fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

During his visit to Pakistan Embassy, Riyadh, he also discussed with Pakistan Ambassador Khan Hasham Bin Saddique matters of mutual interest, a message received here from Riyadh said.

Both Ambassadors walked into the newly constructed Consular Hall of the Embassy. Ambassador Nawaf was briefed regarding details of available consular services and facilities.

The Ambassador appreciated the standard of the services and the ambience of the Consular Hall.

Applicants present in the Consular Hall, especially Pakistani expatriates, were jubilant to see the Saudi Ambassador among themselves.

They gathered around the Ambassador Nawaf and expressed their gratitude for Royal family

and people of Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani community also shared with the Ambassadors some of the problems being faced by them, most importantly high family visa fee charged by Saudi Embassy in Pakistan.

Both Ambassadors attentively listened to the people and vowed to play active role to address

all Community issues. Many applicants took selfies with the Ambassador Nawaf.

The Ambassador Nawaf thanked people for their love and contribution in the development and progress of the Kingdom over the years.