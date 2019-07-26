Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi elected vice-president of a key UN body

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (APP):The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, unanimously elected Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi, as one of its four vice presidents at an election held on Thursday.

Ambassador Lodhi’s election was by acclamation after her candidature was endorsed by the 54-member body.

She will now assume the Asia Pacific seat in the Bureau of ECOSOC, a principal organ of the UN mandated to deliberate on socio-economic and development agenda of the world body.

Norway’s Ambassador Mona Juul was elected ECOSOC’s President, also by acclamation. She replaces Rhonda King of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.