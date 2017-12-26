ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi called on
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office on Tuesday.
She briefed the Prime Minister on a range of issues and current developments at the UN.
Ambassador Lodhi also briefed the Prime Minister on the recent overwhelming vote in the General
Assembly which was co-sponsored by Pakistan along with other OIC countries on the status of
Jerusalem.
This was in pursuance of the decision, announced by the Prime Minister at the OIC emergency
summit earlier this month that the issue of the status of Jerusalem be taken to the UNGA if the
Security Council was unable to act on it.
Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi calls on PM
