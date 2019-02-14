ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):German Ambassador Martin Kobler has become popular in Pakistan for projecting a soft image of the country through sharing information about culture and traditions of different areas of Pakistan on his Twitter account.
Of and on he is seen travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend local festivals and join the locals in their observance of their folk traditions, besides creating awareness about the social issues.
Ambassador Kobler projecting Pakistan’s soft image
