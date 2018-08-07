Ambassador Khalid attends launch of Nepali Food Festival in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid attended the opening ceremony of a two-week Nepali food festival held here at a local hotel.

The food festival was organized on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal.

Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal cut the ribbon with other guests and representatives at the recently held launching ceremony.

He said that the Nepali Food Festival provides Chinese people with the unique opportunity to enjoy the gastronomic aromas and flavors from the Himalayan country.

The inaugural event was attended by Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Lin Yi, officials of the Chinese government, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community and representatives from various culture-related organizations, universities, academies, think tanks and the media.

The event is the first of its kind held by the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing, and it is being hosted with the support of the Nepal Tourism Board, Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Nepal Chefs Association and Beijing Minzu Hotel.