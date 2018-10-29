ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The Foreign Office Spokesman on Monday said Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia was in touch with local authorities over the matter of detention of singer Fakhr-e-Alam due to his expired visa.
Spokesman Muhammad Faisal in a Tweet said the ambassador had also spoken to Fakhr-e-Alam and hoped that the problem would be resolved soon.
Fakhr-e-Alam was detained at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport in Russia after he landed in the country with an expired visa while journeying across the globe on his project ‘Mission Parwaaz’.
Ambassador in touch with Russian authorities on Fakhr-e-Alam’s detention: FO Spokesman
