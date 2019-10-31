Ambassador Hashmi visits exhibition organized to highlight China’s achievements

BEIJING, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi has said that China has achieved remarkable success in poverty alleviation in just a few decades and Pakistan was fully supportive of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping six years ago.

In fact, China and Pakistan are benefiting tremendously because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the BRI, she said this while speaking to local media persons during her visit to a grand exhibition organized to highlight the achievements of China during the last 70 years at the Beijing Exhibition Center.

“We hope to see China leading the way for the development of all countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative,” Hashimi added.

Foreign ambassadors and diplomats and representatives of international organizations have visited the exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, since September.

The exhibition comprehensively reflects the practices, achievements and experience of the past 70 years, which witnessed great improvements in the country’s economy and people’s living conditions.

It also records the continuous rise of China’s international status and influence, as well as its contribution to the cause of world peace and development.