Ambassador Hashmi felicitates People’s Republic of China on 70th founding anniversary

BEIJING, Sep 30 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Nagmana Hashmi has congratulated the government and people of China on the 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China, falling on October 1.

The concept of ruling the country and the development strategy put forward by the leaders of the new generation of China, have changed China’s destiny, she told China Radio International (CRI).

Compared with China in 1949 and China now, human-beings will be surprised by China’s development as it has made great progress in every field including science and technology, research, industry, agriculture and information technology, she added.

Ambassador Hashmi reiterated that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.