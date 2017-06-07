Ambassador designate to Thailand calls on NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Ambassador designate to Thailand Asim

Iftikhar Ahmed called on Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

in his chamber at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

While talking to the ambassador designate, the speaker said

there was ample scope of cooperation between Thailand and

Pakistan in all fields of life particularly the economic sector, a press release said.

He said like Pakistan, Thailand was also rapidly

developing country and both the countries can benefit from each

other’s experiences.

The speaker said there was greater need for the enhanced

exchange of the parliamentary delegations and people to people

contact.

He hoped that the ambassador designate would succeed

in further strengthening the existing fraternal relations between

Pakistan and Thailand.

The ambassador designate Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and

Thailand have already enjoyed good relations and he would

particularly strive for enhancing people to people interaction,

exchange of parliamentary delegations and finding out venues to

increase trade and investment between the two countries.