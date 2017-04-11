Ambassador designate to Saudi Arabia meets Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Tuesday said people and governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in strong bonds of religious brotherhood and common interests.

He was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador Designate to Saudi

Arabia, Vice Admiral (Retd) Hasham Bin Siddique, who called on him

here.

Chaudhry Nisar said, “I hope the ambassador designate would utilize

his abilities to further expand and strengthen the bilateral relationship in every sector of mutual interests.”