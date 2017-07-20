Ambassador designate to Denmark visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Ambassador designate of Pakistan to

Denmark Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi Thursday visited Islamabad Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He shared his priorities with the local business community

for promoting Pakistan’s economic interests with Denmark, a

press release said.

He said his key priority would be to promote Pakistan’s

exports with Denmark and Denmark’s investment in Pakistan.

He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark was over

US$ 200 million with trade balance in favor of Pakistan which was

encouraging.

However, he said Pakistan has good potential to further

enhance its exports to Denmark. He said he would work hard to

identify new areas of mutual cooperation to further improve

bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said input of business community was important to explore

new areas of trade promotion with foreign countries.

He identified renewable energy, dairy and cattle sectors as

potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark.

He said Pakistan was facing non-economic factors

including visa facilitation problems and travel advisories of

foreign countries in improving exports and attracting foreign

investment.

He vowed that he would pay more attention to these areas for

promoting soft image of Pakistan in Denmark. He said that ICCI

should form a delegation for Denmark and assured his full

cooperation to make its visit successful.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said

Pakistan Embassy in Denmark should step up efforts to identify new avenues of promoting Pakistan’s exports to Danish market.

He said the embassy should conduct market study reports and

tell us which products of Pakistan have good potential in Danish

market so that the private sector could take advantage of

prospective business opportunities.

He said Denmark has advanced capability in wind energy and it

could help Pakistan in overcoming its energy problems by

transferring wind power technology and sharing expertise.

Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Malik stressed that

Pakistani missions should play more effective role in identifying

opportunities for Pakistani products in foreign countries.

He said our commercial counselors should be given annual

exports targets and their performance should be evaluated on the

basis of achievements of such targets.

He assured that ICCI would look into the possibility of

taking a delegation to Denmark.