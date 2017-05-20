Ambassador-designate meets Sialkot exporters

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate for

Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf has asked the Sialkot exporters to

come forward and tap the untapped potential of international

trade and export markets of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian

Republics to enhance the volume of trade with these countries.

Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters, he

stressed the need for promotion of strong business-to-business

contacts between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He said that Uzbekistan is very keen to establish strong business-to-business contacts between the two countries and

strengthen bilateral trade relations.