Ambassador Chaudhry discuss US-Pakistan ties with American Lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (APP): Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry met two Republican lawmakers at Capitol Hill on Thursday and discussed areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and the current state of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Chaudhry met Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who also chairs the Senate Committees on Ethics and Veterans’ Affairs.

Separately, the Ambassador also met with Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from South Carolina who serves on both the House Foreign Affairs and the House Armed Services Committees.

In the meetings, Ambassador updated Senator Isakson and Congressman Wilson on the latest developments in the context of Pakistan-U.S. relations. He drew their attention to the marked improvement in Pakistan’s economic outlook and security environment in order to highlight the potential for business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing his sadness over the tragic events in New York on Tuesday, Ambassador Chaudhry said that such barbarous acts of terrorism are a reminder of some of the common challenges confronting both the United States and Pakistan.

While Pakistan had achieved great success in its fight against militancy and extremism, it continued to work with the United States in ridding the broader South Asia region of the menace of terrorism.

The members of Congress agreed with the Ambassador on the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives in the region.

