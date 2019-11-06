Ambassador Akram presents his credential to UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (APP):Veteran diplomat Munir Akram, the new Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, presented his credentials to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

Welcoming Ambassador Akram in his new role, the UN chief said Pakistan was a very important player in the UN and it was an “enormous pleasure” to receive him as the new Pakistani chief delegate, according to a mission press release.

The Secretary-General said he had a special relationship with Pakistan that he developed during his time as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and expressed hope that during Ambassador Akram would contribute greatly to the exemplary relations between Pakistan and the United Nations.

Ambassador Akram served in the same capacity from 2002 to 2008, having been the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations European Office in Geneva from 1995 to 2002.

He was Ambassador to Brussels from 1988 to 1992, and previously held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan’s overseas missions, including Tokyo from 1982 to 1985, Geneva from 1979 to 1982 and New York from 1969 to 1973.

Within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Akram served as Officer on Special Duty, Section Officer, Director, Director General and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1968 and 1995.

During his long term at the UN, Ambassador Akram occupied almost every important position. He was twice the President of the Security Council in May 2003 and again in May 2004; President of the Economic and Social Council in 2005; Chairman of the Group of 77 and China (developing countries) in 2007, and Facilitator on UN Administrative Reform in 2006.