Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry meets Senator Jack Reed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Wednesday met Senator Jack Reed from Democrat-Rhode Island, at Capitol Hill in Washington DC to discuss Pakistan’s perspective regrading US’s new strategy in the region.

Ambassador Chaudhry briefed Senator Reed about Pakistan’s perspective on the new US strategy for South Asia and the current situation in Afghanistan, said a message received here.

He also informed the Senator that Pakistan had successfully reversed the tide of terrorism by clearing its tribal and border areas of all militant group.

Ambassador said that marked improvement in the country’s security environment and growing global recognition of Pakistan’s status as an emerging economy are attracting foreign investors’ interest, including from corporate sector of America.

Ambassador said that Pakistan wanted to work with the United States to bring peace to Afghanistan because Pakistan’s economic and security gains would be at risk if instability in Afghanistan continues.

He also expressed concern over the growth in ungoverned spaces inside Afghanistan, which were being used by terrorists to launch attacks against Pakistan.

Appreciating Ambassador Chaudhry’s briefing, Senator Reed said that sustained engagement between Pakistan and the United States remained critical to achieving peace in Afghanistan.

Senator Reed is the Ranking Member of Senate Armed Services Committee. He is also a member of Senate Appropriations and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committees.