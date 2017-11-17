Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry addressed students at Georgetown University

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Friday delivered a talk on ‘Security and Stability in South Asia’ at Georgetown University’s Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs in Washington DC.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry presented a broad overview of the changing international political climate defined by major powers rivalry and its effects on the security and stability of South Asia, said a message received here.

He highlighted the laudable efforts and sacrifices of Pakistani people and security forces to defeat the forces of terrorism. “These successes have contributed to the uptick in the economic indicators of the country and has given the people of Pakistan evermore confidence in their march towards peace, progress and prosperity”, he added.

The Ambassador said that CPEC is a regional economic project which will improve the lives of millions of people, not only in Pakistan but in the whole South Asia region and beyond.

With regards to war in Afghanistan, the Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s position that there is no military solution to the conflict and that peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace and stability in Pakistan. He said that we will continue to support international efforts for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan wishes to maintain good-neighborly relations with India. Resumption of dialogue with India to discuss all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir is the only way forward for peace and stability in the region.

The event was attended by students from Washington based Universities, faculty and other distinguished guests. Former Pakistani Ambassador and Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University Mr. Touqir Hussain moderated the talk.