Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry meets Senator Johnny Isakson, Congressman Joe Wilson

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Continuing his engagement with the U.S. Congress, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, had two meetings at Capitol Hill there Thursday.

The Ambassador Chaudhry met Republican Senator Johnny Isakson. Senator Isakson, who is the senior senator from the state of Georgia, is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also chairs the Senate Committees on Ethics and Veterans’ Affairs.

Separately, the Ambassador also met with Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from South Carolina. Congressman Wilson serves on both the House Foreign Affairs and the House Armed Services Committees.

In the meetings, Ambassador updated Senator Isakson and Congressman Wilson on the latest developments in the context of Pakistan-US relations. He drew their attention to the marked improvement in Pakistan’s economic outlook and security environment in order to highlight the potential for business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing his sadness over the tragic events in New York on Tuesday, Ambassador Chaudhry said that such barbarous acts of terrorism are a reminder of some of the common challenges confronting both the United States and Pakistan. While Pakistan had achieved great success in its fight against militancy and extremism, it continued to work with the United States in ridding the broader South Asia region of the menace of terrorism.

The members of Congress agreed with the Ambassador on the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives in the region.