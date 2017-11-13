Always took practical steps for people’s welfare: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government had always taken practical steps for betterment of people, instead of pursuing negative politics.

Talking to elected representatives hailing from various

districts, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)

government believed in serving the nation for which several

programmes had been launched to ensure standard health

facilities to people.

He said that CT scan machines were being installed in all

hospitals to facilitate poverty-stricken patients.

The CM said that they had made history by completing

energy-related projects at a fast pace.