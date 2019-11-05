Alvi lures Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan’s highly profitable energy projects

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized that the energy demand in Pakistan had created highly profitable opportunities for the Swiss companies to invest in the renewable, hydel and clean technology power generation projects.

There were also investment opportunities in research and innovation to increase productivity and profitability in crops, dairy, forestry, irrigation and water management, land management, seed production and biotechnology sectors, he added.

The president was talking to President of the Council of States of Swiss Confederation Jean Rene Fournier, who called on him here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

He said the growth in all industries had placed great demands on all facets of Pakistan’s air, sea, rail and road and physical infrastructure. There was also a huge tourism infrastructure potential in the country and the Swiss firms could explore those investment opportunities, he added.

The president said India’s illegal actions to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the imposition of communication blockade not only contravened numerous UNSC resolutions and international law, but also blatantly violated the basic human rights of the IOJ&K people.

The Jammu and Kashmir, he said, was not an internal affair of India, rather an internationally recognized dispute, pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 70 years.

He highlighted that the bilateral Simla Agreement that India had been presenting to the world as the sole modus operandi for the resolution of bilateral disputes between India and Pakistan had failed to produce any result since 1972.

Jean Rene Fournier said Switzerland was a staunch supporter of human rights and would offer its good offices for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, if both parties agreed.

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its cordial and friendly relations with Switzerland and the current year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations. The shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, justice and rule of law had been the defining elements of their excellent bilateral relations, he added.

The president emphasized that Pakistan valued its long-term partnership with Switzerland in economic, trade and commercial fields. He further said that the trade between the two countries had been increasing steadily, though was not yet commensurate with the true potential.

Appreciating the Swiss investment in Pakistan, he underscored that the government’s business friendly policies were bearing fruit as Pakistan had gained 28 places in the “ease of doing business” index this year.