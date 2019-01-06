Alvi for promoting healthy social, cultural activities among youth





KARACHI, Jan 06 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday underlined the need for promotion of healthy social and cultural activities among the youth for creating awareness about the rich and versatile culture of the country. Talking to media persons at the Harley Davidson Bikes Show here at the Governor House, the president appreciated the Sindh governor for holding socio-cultural events and hoped for arranging of more literary and cultural activities.He said, "Like elsewhere in the world, the city of Karachi has a large number of vintage and classic bike lovers. These guys love their bikes more than anything else and take care of them as their precious possessions." The exhibition of vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes was held with the support of Distinguished Bike Lovers Club. More than 50 vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes maintained by their owners from across the country in spick and span condition, were showcased. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes show had been organised to aware the new generation about gradual improvement in the history of bikes manufacturing. The show's purpose was to draw the people's attention towards the technology and evolution of bikes, he added. He appreciated the spirit of bike lovers and their attachment with the bikes. Vintage and Classic Bikes ranging from Harley Davidson 1200-3500 were the centre of attraction as the visitors could be seen taking selfies with the same in the background. "We used to enjoy seeing such bikes in movies, pictures and on the Internet. I am elated to be part of the festival," a lady visitor said this while expressing her sentiments.