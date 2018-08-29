Alvi confident to win presidential election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday cleared nomination papers of Presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi to contest for the office in election scheduled for September 4, 2018.

During the scrutiny of nomination papers on Wednesday, the ECP found the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf nominee for the Office of the President Dr Arif Alvi in order. He will be consensus candidate of ruling PTI and its allies in the government.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after acceptance of his nomination papers, Dr Alvi thanked his party and allies for reposing confidence in him to contest the presidential election.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and allies of the PTI who reposed confidence and proposed me for the office of President,” he told media.

He hoped that he would win the election with a significant margin that would manifest the members confidence in PTI government.

Responding to a question about Amir Liaqat, he said, the matter would be communicated to Chairman PTI and hopefully, his reservations would be addressed.