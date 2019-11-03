Almost half of Americans support Trump impeachment, removal: new poll

NEW YORK, Nov 03 (APP):Roughly half of Americans, nearly 49 percent, support US President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, according to a new a new poll. Forty-six percent said Trump should not be impeached and removed from office in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, one year ahead of the 2020 election.

In a similar survey earlier this month, 49 percent said Trump should not be impeached and should remain in office.

A majority of respondents in the new poll, 53 percent said they approve of the impeachment inquiry, which was launched by House Democrats amid revelations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic White House hopeful and main political rival, Joe Biden and his son. Forty-four percent disapprove.

The NBC News noted that the increase in support for Trump’s removal is seen mainly from Democrats and independents.

An overwhelming majority of 89 percent Democrats support the impeachment inquiry, as do 58 percent of independents. Only 9 percent of Republicans said the same thing.

Forty-three percent of independents support Trump’s removal while 46 percent say he should stay in office.

Pollsters also found that Trump’s job approval stands at 45 percent, while 53 percent say they do not approve of his performance in the White House.

And the president trails leading Democrats among registered voters in head-to-head hypothetical reelection matchups.

Trump trails Biden by 9 points, 50 to 41 percent, and lags behind Elizabeth Warren, also a Democratic presidential hopeful, by 8 points, 50 to 42 percent.

The poll of 900 adults, conducted between Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.