Allegation of employing proxies from Pakistan’s soil rejected

RAWALPINDI, April 18 (APP): Pakistan strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor here Tuesday Tweeted.

Referring to the meeting of the United States (US) national security adviser with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held on Monday, DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying, “Pakistan itself is victim of state sponsored terrorism, it strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil.”

According to an ISPR news release reissued, on Monday the US National Security Adviser Gen H R McMaster had called on the COAS at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The visiting dignitary was briefed about Pakistan’s war on terror and its contributions to regional and global stability.

It was highlighted that distinguished feature of Pakistan’s counter terrorism effort is focussed against terrorists of all hue and colour.

The US national security adviser acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating terrorists and their infrastructure, assuring the US support to bring peace and stability in the region and globe.