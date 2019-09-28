All three matches of Quaid Trophy Second XI, round three end in draws

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP):Zulfiqar Babar’s four wickets in second innings and eight wickets in the match overall for Southern Punjab was the highlight of the third and final day’s play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Saturday.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after resuming their second innings on 33 for three, were dismissed for 212 in 72 overs against Southern Punjab, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Asad Afridi top-scored with 74, while Khushdil Shah scored 34.

Zulfiqar Babar was the pick of the bowlers for Southern Punjab taking four for 65. The veteran left-arm spinner ended the match with figures of eight for 166. Muhammad Imran also chipped in with three second innings wickets.