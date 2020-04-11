All stakeholders to decide about lockdown on April 13: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the unified decision regarding lockdown would be made on April 13 with all stakeholders in the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to evolve a future strategy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself monitoring and reviewing the prevailing situation to successfully fight with coronavirus pandemic, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the government’s economic team would meet the prime minister tomorrow (Sunday) to discuss the economic plight of the country, adding the recommendations of the meeting would be presented before the National Coordination Committee as well for final decision.

The SPAM said the government was providing financial assistance through Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme and the programme reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision toward poor and deprived segment of the society.

She said the NCC meeting was likely to decide providing more relief to the people, who were facing difficulties and hardships due to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

She said 18th amendment had authorised the provinces to take independent decision while the federal government was fully cooperating with the provincial governments as National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had already been providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to them.