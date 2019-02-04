All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day befittingly

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The whole nation will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on Tuesday, renewing the pledge to continue extending all possible support to people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

This year, the Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.