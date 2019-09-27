All set to mark Climate Change Diplomacy Day 2019

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):For the fourth year, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorate the Climate Diplomacy Day here on Sunday(tomorrow) September 29 to highlight adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

A bicycle rally has been arranged in this regard at the Constitution Avenue as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation, a message received here said.

Around 300 cyclists, including heads of the diplomatic missions, members of the diplomatic community, civil society as well as the general public were to attend the event.

The bicycle-rally would start from the National Council of the Arts building (PNCA) and return at the same point, going around the World Chowk while passing through the Constitution Avenue.