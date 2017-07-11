All set to establish ITTMS to facilitate transit movement at different border crossings

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The government would spend

Rs255.375 million during the current fiscal year 2017-18 for the

development of Integrated Transit Trade Management (ITTMS) to

facilitate transit movement at different border crossings.

The project envisages establishment of state-of-the-art

facilities at Wagah, Torkham and Chaman border crossing points,

official sources Tuesday said.

The project would be run under the Asian Development Bank

(ADB)’s Regional Improving Border Service Project, with foreign

assistance of Rs155.375 million this year.

The total cost of the project had been estimated Rs31,626.2

million, including foreign component of Rs26049.7 million.

The project was approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in September 2015.

Pakistan had a great importance in the region owing to its

unique geostrategic position and all the potential to become the

most preferred corridor for trade in South and Central Asia.

However, due to very weak and almost rudimentary trade

related infrastructure, Pakistan missed the opportunity to channel

the trade from and to the landlocked neighbouring countries and other

emerging economies of the world, including China and India to become

part of the massive global supply chain.

The ITTMS was being executed under Central Asia Regional Economic

Cooperation-Regional Improving Border Services (CAREC-RIBS).

The project would help upgrade the infrastructure at border

crossing points, in the context of CAREC Corridor for trade to

support a modern supply chain.

The project included development of one-window ICT based systems and procedures.

The cargo movement from and to Karachi going upcountry for internal

consumption within the country or for transit movement destined to exit from Chamman, Torkham and Wagha would be processed and routed through an integrated system to reduce dwell time for cargo clearance and onward dispatch.

It would ensure proper exit of outbound cargo, keeping check

on the backward flow of goods, decrease incidence of smuggling for

keeping a strict check on passengers’ baggage, pave the way for one-

window operations at country and regional level and pave way for

introduction of Authorized Economic Operators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is

an executing agency and a project management unit has been established at the FBR which would act as project owner. It has been providing guidance and oversight to the overall implementation and performance of the project.