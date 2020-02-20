All-rounder Anwer Ali replaces Umer Akmal in Quetta Gladiators in PSL – 5

KARACHI, Feb 20 (APP):All-rounder Anwer Ali has replaced Umer Akmal to represent the Quetta Gladiators Squad in the Pakistan Super League, PSL 5th edition 2020.

The Technical Committee of PSL head by Waseem Khan is comprised of Dr Suhail Saleem, Sumair Khosa, Ms Marina Iqbal and Bazed Khan has also endorsed the name of Anwer Ali in place of Umer Akmal.

It may be noted here that Al-rounder Anwer Ali has represented the Quetta Gladiators Squad in all editions of the PSL. Anwer Ali has so far scored 191 runs and had taken 23 wickets in 32 matches of the PSL.