All resources to be utilized to protect people, economy from coronavirus effects: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said in order to check the spread of coronavirus in the country and protect the people and economy from its effects, the government was in contact with international institutions and it would utilize all resources to provide relief to the masses.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him here and exchanged views about the coronavirus situation in the country and the measures being taken at government level to curb the deadly virus.

The prime minister said China’s cooperation with Pakistan to check the coronavirus was laudable. Instead of getting into fear, the people should focus on taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus, he remarked.

Regarding the coronavirus situation and its control, the formation of a joint parliamentary committee of the government and opposition was also agreed during the meeting.