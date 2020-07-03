All possible steps to be taken for social protection of down and out people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that being a state’s responsibility, the government would take all possible measures for providing social protection to the down and out people in the country.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and Focal Person on Panagah Nasimur Rehman here which reviewed the measures to improve the arrangements at Panagahs (shelter homes) and facilities being extended to the people there under Ehsaas programme.

The prime minister said that besides bringing consistent improvements in the facilities at the shelter homes, the self respect of the beneficiaries must also be honoured.