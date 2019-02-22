All possible steps to be taken for self-sufficiency in food: Mehboob Sultan

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Friday said that every possible step would be taken to achieve the target of self-sufficiency in food.

He was speaking at “Buffalo Mela and National Livestock Show 2019” organised by Livestock and Dairy Development department Punjab in Pattoki.

The federal minister congratulated the Livestock department for organising a successful event. He also appreciated efforts of the department in the development of the country and assured full support of the federal government to it.