All possible effort to be made to address problems of Baloch people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that government was aware of problems of

the Balochistan people and all possible effort would be made to address them.

The prime minister was talking to Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and Mohtarma Munawara Bibi Baloch, MNA, who called on him at the PM Office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and Secretary General Pakistan Tehrek e Insaf Arshad Dad were also present in the meeting.

They discussed in detail reorganization of the party in Balochistan province. Development schemes, provision of water and unemployment in Balochistan province also came under discussion.