All political parties should be at same page for Kashmir cause: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Braodcasting Dr Firdouis Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying hard to bring out the country from an archaic system and for the purpose, various reforms in existing laws were being introduced as well as new laws were also being formulated.

She said that the government was taking affective steps to address the challenges being faced by the country adding that all the institutions were working to implement the Prime Minister’s roadmap.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday along with Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and KPK Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, she said that democracy and society cannot be completed without the role of the Opposition and pointed out the Indian media for bouncing the negative or less role of Pakistani Opposition which was causing much to Kashmir cause.