All political parties on same page against coronavirus: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said all the political parties were on same page to control coronavirus pandemic disease.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all provincial governments were working their best against coronavirus according to their capacities.

He said the federal government was moving forward with a set process but some people were considering it rift between the federal and provincial governments which was a wrong perception.

He said Sindh government desired that the federal government should be announced lock down as soon as possible, adding that the central government was responsible to see the affairs through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Dr Moeed Yusuf thanked Almighty of Allah that the numbers of the effected were in control till date and hoped that the government would overcome on the pandemic disease with help of the people without bearing a huge loss, adding that cooperation between the government and the people was too essential to control the deadly virus.

He said the people must follow the preventive measures against coronavirus which were announced by the government.

He said the ratio of spreading of the Covid,19 was different in the all provinces.

The government was focused to control the virus to spread more and taking steps against epidemic disease according to the available resources, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not left poor people alone in this difficult time and the national economic team was working to provide relief to common man on the directives of the Prime Minister and he (PM) would announce a package soon in this regard.

He said we should not forget the dream of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah and it was very unfortunate that we did not achieve results of his dream till date.

To another query about calling Army, he said the government had called Army to implement preventive measures and directions against coronavirus because the people were not adopting precautionary measures properly.