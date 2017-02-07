All political parties have consensus on national issues: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said all the political parties in parliament had consensus on the national interest issues.

He was talking to the media after chairing a meeting of parliamentary

leaders of political parties, which was held here to develop consensus on the matter of extension in military courts, which were established after terrorist attack on Army Public School, Peshawar, in December 2014 for a period of two years.

He said today’s meeting was given a detailed briefing by defence officials on the military courts while another meeting on the issue would be held on Februray 16, which hopefully would be result-oriented.

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the meeting was very useful as unanimity of views was witnessed among the participants regarding national interests. The defence officials gave a comprehensive briefing and there were some minor differences which would also be resolved in the next meeting, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the defence officials briefed the parliamentary leaders.