All pledges made during electioneering to be fulfilled: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry said all available resources would be utilized for the provision of clean drinking water and other facilitate to the people of his constituency.

A comprehensive strategy would be evolved in consultation with local people, who expressed full confidence in him during the elections, he pledged while addressing a public gathering, during visit to Darapur, Chak Shadi, constituency, Jhelum, on Sunday.

We are well aware about the problems of Pind Dadan Khan and they will be addressed on priority, he added.

On this occasion, the federal minister vowed to fulfill all the promises made with people during the election campaign.