All parties given level playing field for polls: CM Askari

LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasssan Askari Monday said that all the political forces have been provided level playing field and conducting of free, fair and transparent elections was ensured by the caretaker government during general elections 2018.

Dr Hassan Askari has said this during a meeting with President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Azam Chaudhry at his office, here Monday.

During the meeting, he congratulated Dr Askari over holding

of free, fair and transparent elections.

The caretaker CM said timely holding of peaceful, transparent

and impartial elections in the province was a challenge, which

had been met with the cooperation of a professional team. “The

caretaker government diligently carried out the task,” he said.

He said all political parties were provided a level playing

field to ensure transparent and neutral elections. “Pakistani

people used their right to franchise independently and their

disciplined behavior was exemplary during polling.”

He said that people had appreciated the untiring efforts

of the caretaker government. The caretaker government, he said,

had fulfilled the promise of holding transparent, neutral and

peaceful elections and millions of people used their democratic

right in a peaceful manner.

“Performance of Pak Army, rangers, police, administration

and other departments remained commendable and law and order

situation also remained under control due to effective measures

adopted by the government.

“The caretaker government has proved its neutrality with

its practical steps,” he added.

He said that the role of media had become increasingly

important in the present age and its role in promoting public

awareness is especially pivotal. Similarly, he said, the media

also helps the government in performing its responsibilities.

The CM said that steps would soon be taken to release the

quarterly installment of annual grant of the LPC.

LPC President Azam Chaudhry thanked the chief minister

over his promise to fulfill demands of the journalist community.