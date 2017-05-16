LAHORE, May 16 (APP)- The All Pakistan National squash championship

will swing into action here on Wednesday at the Punjab squash

association complex.

“Altogether one hundred junior players drawn from different parts

of the country will participate in the event which aims at promoting

squash at early level”, said Shiraz Saleem, Secretary, Punjab Squash Association while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said apart from boys, fifty girls are also featuring in the

competition which indicates the interest of female folk in the game.

Shiraz said the qualifying rounds will end on May 18 and the main

round will be played from May 19 and the final will take place on

May 23.

“In order to encourage the upcoming players we will be giving

one wild card entry in each age group”, said Secretary PSA adding “Attractive cash prizes will also be given to acknowledge their

hard work and to encourage them”.

Women Senior players for main Round Sammer Anjum, Sadia Gul,

Faiza Zafar, Saima Shaukat, Riffat Khan, Zoya Khalid, Amna Latif,

Rushna Mehboob, Bushra Khalid, Zahab K Khan, Iqra Butt and one

wild card holder.

Qualifying Round players are Habiba Khan, Madina Zafar, Anum

Aziz, Neha Khan, Unaiza Nasir, Maira Shahzad, Nadia Shabbir,

Shafaq Chaudhry.

Boys Under-19 – Main round Players are Nasir Khan, Haris Iqbal,

Saifullah, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Uzair Rasheed, Zeeshan Malik, Abdul

Malik, Shahzad, Mahid Amin, Mohammad Junaid, Saad Abdullah and a

wild Card.

Qualifying Round Players are Mohammad Fawad, Uzmar Hassan, Muhammad

Zahid, M Mubeen, Qmar ul Islam, Owais Rasheed, Osama Zafar, Ghazi Shah, Abdul Mughni, Daud Khan, Shehryar Khan, Sajawal Imran, Sarfraz Khan,

Usman, Faizan Khan and Zeeshan Khan.

Boys Under-17 Main Round Players are Uzair Shaukat, Oan Abbass,

Harris Qasim, Naveed Rehman, Mohammad Saqib Iqbal, Rashid Daulat,

Hamaza Sharif, Talha Alam, Shahzad Ali Khan, Anees Ur Rehman and

Zohair Shahid.

Qualifying Round for Under 17 boys players are Salman Shah,

Farhan Hashimi, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Abdul Moiz, Mavia Hussain, M Usman,

Moaz Khan, Bilal Islam, Abdul Wajid, Yawar Ashraf, Rafi Khan, Qasim

Norani, Arbab Mehran Khan, M Essa, Hamza Aslam and Hammad Khan.

Girls Under-19 for Main Round players are Komal Khan, Noor Ul Huda, Aiman Shahbaz, Maira Saleem, Kainat Khan, Fehmina Asim, IIsa Imran,

Aman Fayzaz, Bushra Afridi, Humaira Naz, Uzma Naz, Mehwish Ansar,

Mayral Shaikh, Zahwa and Amna Fayaz.

Girls Under-15 Main Round players are Noor Ul Ain Ejaz, Zainab

Khan, Aina Shaikh, Sulaya Chaudhry, Nimra Aqeel, Laiba Ejaz, Tayyaba

Abbass, Hira Aqeel, Muskhan Shahbaz, Zohra, Kulsoom, Fajar Hameed,

Eman Jabil, Maira Eman and a wild card.

Qualifying Round of Under 15 girls players are Aqsa, Sana,

Asma Pari, and Kanwal .