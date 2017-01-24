All Pakistan Girls Inter-Board Table Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP): All Pakistan Girls Inter-Board Table Tennis

Championship got under at historical Govt Girls Degree College Takhbhai under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan on Tuesday.

Principal Govt Girls Degree College Takhbhai Professor Tanzeem Bibi

was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports BISE Mardan Sabir Khan, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Director Sports BISE Mardan Asia Noor, Miss Gul Nar, Teaching staff, players, officials from various participating boards and large number of girls spectators were also present.

A total of seven teams comprising defending champion Siahiwal Board,

Technical Education Board Lahore, Larkana, Sindh Board, Hyderabad Board, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, Peshawar Board

and host Mardan Board are taking part for the top honor.

Director Physical Education Govt Girls Degree College Takhbhai Amina

Khan disclosed that the teams have been divided in two groups A & B. In the group-A teams comprising BISE Sahiwal, BISE, Mardan and BISE Larkana while in the group-B BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Hyderabad, BISE Peshawar and Punjab Board of Technical Education.

Two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The winner of group-A will

face the runners-up of Pool-B while the winner of pool-B will clash against the runners-up of Pool-A. There will be third position match as well, he added.

Earlier, the colourful opening ceremony was started from the Holy Quran by Tayyab while a smart group comprising Laila, Nadia, Kainat, Marwa and Maria presented the national anthem, followed by a melodious national song specially prepared by forthcoming KP Under-23 Games.

There were spectators who chanted slogan in support of BISE

Mardan team. All the participating teams took part in the smart March

Past, followed by the opening ceremony.

In the opening match defending champion BISE, Sahiwal shocked BISE

Mardan by 3-0. In the first singles of the best of three encounter Huma defeated Shadab by 3-1, the score was 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 and 13-11.

In the second singles Reemsha defeated Sana of Mardan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 12-10, and 13-11.

In the third singles Tania defeated Gul Naz by 3-0, the score was 11-9,

11-7 and 11-7. GThus Sahiwal won the match. In the second match BISE Hyderabad defeated BISE Rawalpindi by 3-0. Saba of Hyderabad beat Sonia of Rawalpindi by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-9, Saima beat Nirma by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-8 while in the last sinlges Tehmina beat Kousar by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-4 and 11-7.

In the third match BISE Mardan defeated BISE Larkana Sindh Board by 3-0, in the first match Shadab beat Mahlaka by 3-1, the score was 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6, Sana recorded victory against Aysia by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8 and Khatijah beat Ume Laila by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 13-11. The Championship will be played for three-day.