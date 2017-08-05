All out efforts to be made to achieve export target of $35bln: minister

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik Saturday said with the active

participation of the private sector and leading exporters,

all out efforts will be made on priority to achieve the

realistic exports target of $35 billions by 2018.

The minister was talking to Vice President SAARC Chamber,

Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik here.

Pervaiz Malik said that his ministry would enhance

co-operation with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce,

its affiliated chambers and trade associations to address

traders’ problems.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, welcoming the appointment of Federal

Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik, said he will play a vital

role in bringing reforms for boosting trade, to turn the

country’s exports around and attract new investment through

improving business viability in the country.

He assured the Minister of full cooperation on behalf of

the business community in executing all positive steps of the

government for promoting trade.

“The export target can only be achieved if exporters are

refunded Rs 300 billion. These deposits were made by Pakistani

exporters to ensure that they repatriate to Pakistan all their

export earnings,” he added.

“A rise in exports will help the government boost its

revenues and invest in the development of the country,” adding

he said unfortunately, Pakistan”s exports are stagnant whereas

other regional countries have

moved far ahead.

The minister after hearing suggestions advised the

business community to conceive forward planning in view of the

prospects arising out of the mega regional development

initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline.

These mega projects, coupled with development of

infrastructure in the form of motorways and upgradation of

Gwadar port, would open new avenues of economic activities in

the country, he added.

Pervaiz Malik said that it would be his endeavor to

improve businesses viability and profitability which would

certainly lead to growth in exports and investment. He said

that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to

finalization of the trade policy in future and viable

suggestions and proposals of the business community will also

be incorporated.