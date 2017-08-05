All out efforts to be made to achieve export target of $35bln: minister

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce
Muhammad Pervaiz Malik Saturday said with the active
participation of the private sector and leading exporters,
all out efforts will be made on priority to achieve the
realistic exports target of $35 billions by 2018.
The minister was talking to Vice President SAARC Chamber,
Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik here.
Pervaiz Malik said that his ministry would enhance
co-operation with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce,
its affiliated chambers and trade associations to address
traders’ problems.
Iftikhar Ali Malik, welcoming the appointment of Federal
Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik, said he will play a vital
role in bringing reforms for boosting trade, to turn the
country’s exports around and attract new investment through
improving business viability in the country.
He assured the Minister of full cooperation on behalf of
the business community in executing all positive steps of the
government for promoting trade.
“The export target can only be achieved if exporters are
refunded Rs 300 billion. These deposits were made by Pakistani
exporters to ensure that they repatriate to Pakistan all their
export earnings,” he added.
“A rise in exports will help the government boost its
revenues and invest in the development of the country,” adding
he said unfortunately, Pakistan”s exports are stagnant whereas
other regional countries have
moved far ahead.
The minister after hearing suggestions advised the
business community to conceive forward planning in view of the
prospects arising out of the mega regional development
initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline.
These mega projects, coupled with development of
infrastructure in the form of motorways and upgradation of
Gwadar port, would open new avenues of economic activities in
the country, he added.
Pervaiz Malik said that it would be his endeavor to
improve businesses viability and profitability which would
certainly lead to growth in exports and investment. He said
that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to
finalization of the trade policy in future and viable
suggestions and proposals of the business community will also
be incorporated.
