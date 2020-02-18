All-out effort to be made to make Davis Cup tie a real success

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza said on Tuesday that all-out effort would be made to make Pakistan’s upcoming Davis Cup tie in Islamabad a real success.

According to a press release issued here, the minister expressed these views during a meeting with President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.

The tie against Slovenia is scheduled to be held on March 6-7.

The minister also reviewed the ongoing renovation work at the tennis courts and arrangements prior to the Davis Cup tie.

“It’s a proud moment that now international teams face no hesitation to visit Pakistan,” she said.

She commended Pakistan Army’s role in bringing back peace in the country.