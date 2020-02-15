All institutions standing with Imran in struggle for economic revival : Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that all national institutions were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its 5-year constitutional tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters, he said

the prime minister was making efforts for the improvement of economy with the help of all

institutions, however, it would take time to restore economy as plundered money was

too huge.

He termed the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a successful one

and said that 13 different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed

between the both countries, among these agreements, an MoU regarding railways

had also been signed which was an important agreement for the PR.

He said that inflation was the major challenge for the current government which would

be overcome soon, adding that the government would never increase the prices of

electricity on the pressure of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that few political people wanted to return Pakistan in March, but they should

be cleared that treatment with them would be different this time.

He said the return of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and exit of Maryam Safdar looked out of question.

To a question, he dispelled the impression that any meeting between Chief of Army

Staff and Shehbaz Sharif was held in London.

Discussing effects of CoronaVirus in China on the industries and trade, he said that

number of containers from China had been significantly reduced which had badly

affected the local industries.

To a question about the implementation of Article-6 on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,

the minister said that he was not in favour of it, however, he cleared that Fazlur Rehman

would be arrested, if he came Islamabad for sit-in to demolish the government.

Responding a question about expected detention of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said there was no chance of

his arrest.

He said, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf were jointly

working on the amendment in the NAB laws.