All institutions cooperating with JIT: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik Monday said all national institutions were

cooperating and assisting the joint investigation team (JIT).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT had shown

reservations regarding some institutions, which had submitted

their response to the apex court in that regard.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership

had not pressurized the institutions for sake of personal

interests.

Musadik Malik calimed that the JIT members had forced Tariq Shafi

to change his statement, which was an unlawful act.