All institutions cooperating with JIT: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik Thursday said all national institutions were

cooperating with the joint investigation team (JIT).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had

not pressurized any institution for sake of personal interests,

he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N government had shown its reservations on

the two members of JIT and claimed that the members had forced

Tariq Shafi to change his statement.

Musadik Malik said, “We did not know the name of person who

was behind the leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz.”

Replying to a question, he said the people of country were well

aware of the importance of democracy.