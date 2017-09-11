All-in-one motorcycle taxis may shift paradigm in future

By Naveel Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Though its beginning and time may

take its course but online motorcycle taxi-service is all set to

shift the paradigm in country’s big and populous cities in near

future for its add-on multi-facilities.

The App-based services like BYKEA, Al-Byke and Wheels,

introduced in six big cities, won public endorsement but certain

values and concerns have not let these services flourish to their

full potential yet.

“The women and senior citizens are not our potential clients

because of our eastern values and safety concerns, thus limiting

the facility to male youth only”, admitted an employee, Ahmed

at BYKEA office Rawalpindi. But the service’s versatile approach

has infused every perquisite to make it a complete success, he

added.

The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operation

Karachi Danish said, “BYKEA is basically all in one App for

transportation, delivery and payment services.”

He said “You can order for a ticket, a meal from restaurant,

deposit utility bill or ask anything from bazaar or send from home

to any required destination.” “It’s all in one facility.”

He said specific measures to ensure health and safety of

both partners and customers were also initiated. “The company

also provides accidental insurance,” he added.

He pointed out that women empowerment was on card, both

in organization and its associated facilities.

Associate Trainer at facility’s Pindi terminal said “We

have over 3000 partners across the country. Affordable investment

and self-employment are attractive modes, encouraging lower middle

class’s unemployed youth to opt for becoming a partner (a term used

for a bike rider) in App-based facility,” Rameez added.

“I am a partner here. Seven rides a day for nine hours

engagement earn me Rs 1250, an amount sufficient for me to run

my family’s affairs”, remarked a ‘satisfied’ partner Zeeshan.

Qasim, a client at PROVOXIO call centre said : “This facility

is a fair-weather choice but in rain or thunderstorm you cannot take

risk and are forced to opt for another option.”

“Otherwise, it is the swift and affordable ride to travel

in city’s congested areas of Raja Bazar and Urdu Bazar” he added.

The smart phone and its value added Apps have changed human

lives in the entire world. It has also generated lot of business

opportunities.

The App-based motorcycle taxi is all set to change the entire

scenario of public service for its add-on facilities in near

future.