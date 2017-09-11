All-in-one motorcycle taxis may shift paradigm in future

By Naveel Ahmed
ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Though its beginning and time may
take its course but online motorcycle taxi-service is all set to
shift the paradigm in country’s big and populous cities in near
future for its add-on multi-facilities.
The App-based services like BYKEA, Al-Byke and Wheels,
introduced in six big cities, won public endorsement but certain
values and concerns have not let these services flourish to their
full potential yet.
“The women and senior citizens are not our potential clients
because of our eastern values and safety concerns, thus limiting
the facility to male youth only”, admitted an employee, Ahmed
at BYKEA office Rawalpindi. But the service’s versatile approach
has infused every perquisite to make it a complete success, he
added.
The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operation
Karachi Danish said, “BYKEA is basically all in one App for
transportation, delivery and payment services.”
He said “You can order for a ticket, a meal from restaurant,
deposit utility bill or ask anything from bazaar or send from home
to any required destination.” “It’s all in one facility.”
He said specific measures to ensure health and safety of
both partners and customers were also initiated. “The company
also provides accidental insurance,” he added.
He pointed out that women empowerment was on card, both
in organization and its associated facilities.
Associate Trainer at facility’s Pindi terminal said “We
have over 3000 partners across the country. Affordable investment
and self-employment are attractive modes, encouraging lower middle
class’s unemployed youth to opt for becoming a partner (a term used
for a bike rider) in App-based facility,” Rameez added.
“I am a partner here. Seven rides a day for nine hours
engagement earn me Rs 1250, an amount sufficient for me to run
my family’s affairs”, remarked a ‘satisfied’ partner Zeeshan.
Qasim, a client at PROVOXIO call centre said : “This facility
is a fair-weather choice but in rain or thunderstorm you cannot take
risk and are forced to opt for another option.”
“Otherwise, it is the swift and affordable ride to travel
in city’s congested areas of Raja Bazar and Urdu Bazar” he added.
The smart phone and its value added Apps have changed human
lives in the entire world. It has also generated lot of business
opportunities.
The App-based motorcycle taxi is all set to change the entire
scenario of public service for its add-on facilities in near
future.