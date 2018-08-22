All important steps to be taken to reduce Railways deficit: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday said all important measures would be taken to reduce revenue deficit being faced by the Pakistan Railways (PR).

Talking to media persons after offering Eidul Azha prayers here, he said it was unfortunate that half of the corruption cases being dealt with by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertained to the Railways. He had been assigned the task to streamline the affairs of Railways, he added.

The minister said he wanted to remove the corruption from the country. At least 25 commissions were needed to completely wipe out the menace, he added.

To a question, he said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succeeded to deliver on at least 15 per cent of its pledges, it would be enough to satisfy the people about its performance.