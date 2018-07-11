All heads of national institutions want free, fair elections: Lodhi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Defence Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi has said that all the heads of national institutions including Army, judiciary, and election commission wanted to hold free, fair and transparent elections in

the country.

All the institutional heads wanted to conduct elections on stipulated time across the country, he stated while

talking to a private news channel.

He said in the presence of electronic, print and social media, every citizen was expressing his/her sentiments which was a good thing for the country.

The minister said that international media observers had reached here for monitoring the upcoming general

election process.

The government was fully determined for ensuring election in time, he said adding whatever the situation, the elections would be conducted on July 25, he added.

He said people and political parties were also responsible to make the election a success in the country.

Commenting on the arrival schedule of former prime minister Nawaz |Sharif, he said the interior ministry was fully

aware about the arrangements being made for implementing the orders of the court regarding arrest of Nawaz Sharif.

“We will provide all assistance to interior ministry according to rules and regulations as given in the

constitution,” he said.